Sam George is ‘mad’ – Ade Coker

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Nii Ade Coker, has described Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George as mad.

Chairman Ade Coker’s comment was a direct reaction to the MP’s assertion that the Greater Accra executives of the party are useless. The blunt-speaking MP also blamed the considerable election loss in the region on the laziness of the executives.

Mr. Sam George is reported to have made the damaging comments during a healing tour meeting led by Mr. Sylvester Mensah and other elders of the party in that constituency. Mr. Sam George described the executives as the worst in the history of the party.

Ignoring continuous cautions from Chairman of the committee, Mr. Slyvester Mensah, the outraged first-time legislator further accused the regional executives of aiding other potential candidates to embark on campaigns in the various constituencies in Accra. He said the executives were doing that to satisfy their hungry stomachs.

But speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, ‘Ghana Nie’ hosted by Bismark Brown Wednesday, Chairman Ade Coker described the Ningo -Prampram MP as mad and lacking respect for some ‘big guns’ who labored for the party that he just joined and got himself elevated to parliament.

Ade Coker bemoaned the MP’s posturing and advised him to remain sober since being in parliament is not a life -time endeavour and that he should be measured in his utterances when discussing issues about some senior members of the party.

Source: atinkaonline