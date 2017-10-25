NPP youth invade police station, free suspects in Karaga

Supporters of feuding executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Karaga constituency clashed Tuesday night vandalizing party installation, an alleged military van and invading a police station in a spread of violence that continues to rock the Northern region.

The violence began Monday afternoon with an attack on the Youth Employment coordinator who is also the constituency youth organizer, Mohamed Baba, over the appointment of some youth into the security service.

The party constituency executives have stayed sharply divided and tension has escalated since the DCE for the area took office.

The DCE, the Organizer and the youth organizer have been accused by the constituency chairman and the other executives of hijacking the party in the area and taking decisions without deliberations and consultation.

Early last month, supporters of the chairman invaded the district assembly office and shut it down following allegations that the DCE is engaged in divide and rule.

On this latest violence, the constituency secretary, Abdulai Ziblim told Starr News was triggered by the decision of the youth organizer to handpick some youth into the security module under the agency without telling the constituency chairman, Tahiru Zakaria.

He said the youth organizer refused to honour an invitation by the chairman to brief him on how those youth were selected. He said the chairman demanded answers because many party youth were not part of the list.

He said violence between supporters of the chairman and the youth organizer ensued in the afternoon when the chairman went to confront the organiser for turning down his summon.

Members of the party reportedly engaged themselves with objects in the open brawl.

According to him, a motorbike belonging to the Youth Employment director was seized and taken away by the supporters of the chairman.

The police rushed to the scene and calm was restored.

However, chaos broke again in the night when some soldiers allegedly acting upon the directives of the DCE stormed the town and arrested two supporters of the chairman.

The youth then allegedly mobilised late that night and attacked the police station to free their colleagues. Another free for all fight broke out again at about 3am between the feuding supporters when the two were successfully removed from the police cells.

One person was head-butted and is receiving treatment. The seized motorbike also suffered an arson attack and is condemned.

The DCE and the youth organizer were readily unavailable for comments while the Police remain tight-lipped on the chaos.

Source: Starrfmonline