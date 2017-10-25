Moesha Boduong: I will win Oscars for Ghana

Actress Moesha Boduong has promised to bring home one Oscars before she leaves this planet called earth.

The instagram sensation on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show disclosed that she has always wanted to be a public figure. According to the young lady, her dream was to be an actress so that the world can also know the talent God gave her.

Miss Boduong added that her dream is to execute her job very well so that people would always give good remarks about her acting prowess whenever they see her in town. The “Selfie” actress continued that her aim of becoming an award-winning actress is not dead yet because she is still in the acting business and has more years ahead of her.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the limelight. I wanted to be an actress for people to watch my movies and say I’m a good actress. I know that my dream is still alive. I know that I’ll be an award-winning actress in days to come”. Moesha Boduong said on Celebrity Ride With Zonfelix show.

When Zionfelix, host of the show announced that Moesha’s dream is to win Oscars for Ghana, she quickly responded yes.

The Oscars, previously known as the Academy Awards, is a set of twenty-four awards for artistic and technical merit in the American film industry, given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), to recognize excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership. The various category winners are awarded a copy of a golden statuette, officially called the “Academy Award of Merit”, which has become commonly known by its nickname “Oscar”. The awards, first presented in 1929 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, are overseen by AMPAS.

Source: zionfelix