Miss malaika 2017 grand finale set for November 4th

Ten delegates out of the many who made if for the auditions have been outstanding in every way and come Saturday November 4th each of the ten would have to prove to the judges why they must be crowned queen for miss Malaika 2017.

The variety of activity lined up for the night is guaranteed to get patrons glued to their seats until the queen is finally announced. As each of the artistes on the bill take their turns to put up their best performances, the ten gorgeous delegates will also put their best foot forward that will be deserving for the crown, car, and cash.

The following artistes on the bill Kidi, King Promise, Adina and Ebony, are standing by to treat patrons to quality entertainment coupled with the sight of 10 of Ghana’s stunning ladies at the Grand Finale of Miss Malaika Ghana 2017. The event is scheduled for Saturday November 4th at the National Theatre in Accra

In a couple of Days, one out of the ten delegates will step into a new world of opportunities, transformation and fame. They will exhibit their talents, eloquence, intelligence and many more interesting tasks that will give the judges reasons enough to select the queen and runner ups.

For the past 14 years, the Malaika Ghana brand has churned out hard working Beauty queens who have affected society with their individual chosen projects under health, education, environment and many others. Leah Brown, the current reigning queen under took reading projects in deprived schools in selected communities with the aim of inculcating reading habits into children in basic schools. As she prepares to hand over her crown, the 10 delegates are working towards delivering a speech on their intended Project if selected as the Malaika queen.

Tickets for this anticipated event are out for Ghc60 standard and Ghc100 premium at Charterhouse and Xmen. Malaika 2017 is produced by Charterhouse and sponsored by Glams Make Up, Fortune Rice, Frytol, Kenya Airways, Menz Gold and Renault by Premier Motors.

