Ghana U-17 coach Samuel Fabin: I was offered a bribe of $5,000

Head coach of Ghana’s Under 17 male football team, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that he has been constantly tempted with bribes with the highest being an offer of $5,000 but he declined all such offers.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, coach Fabin disclosed that he was constantly approached by player managers, agents and club officials to get their players into the national team which I declined on all occasion.

“I have been constantly approached by player managers, agents and club officials to get their players into the national team. In fact the highest amount I have been tempted with as bribe is $5,000. I always say that I will not take bribes to discharge my duty so despite the several attempts to bribe me, I never fell foul.” Paa Kwesi Fabin told Happy FM.

Samuel Fabin led the team to the quarter final stage of the 2017 U17 FIFA World Cup in India.

Source: GHANAsoccernet