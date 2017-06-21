The MasterCard Foundation Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

The MasterCard Foundation today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. They include Zein Abdalla, former President of PepsiCo, Inc.; Rt. Honorable Baroness Valerie Amos, Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London and former Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations; and Jay Ireland, President and CEO, GE Africa.

“We are delighted that these outstanding global leaders are joining our Board of Directors,” says Jim Leech, Chair, The MasterCard Foundation Board of Directors. “Our mission will be well served by the breadth and depth of their expertise, insights and experiences living and working in Africa.”

“Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. It is also the world’s youngest continent,” says Zein Abdalla. “I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and excited about the Foundation’s vision to create new opportunities for young Africans in the coming decade.”

“Education is critical to development. I am delighted to join a Board which is committed to working to expand educational opportunities and financial inclusion in Africa, says Baroness Valerie Amos. “There is a lot of work to do to support the education and empowerment of the future leaders who will help to transform the lives of people on the continent.”

“The MasterCard Foundation has benefitted more than 18 million people in Africa through its initiatives over the past decade,” says Jay Ireland who is based in Nairobi, Kenya where he leads GE’s multiple businesses across power generation, healthcare, oil and gas, transportation and aviation. “I am excited to advance its important work in its next decade.”

The MasterCard Foundation Board of Directors currently includes:

* Jim Leech, C.M. is Chancellor of Queen’s University and Senior Advisor with McKinsey and Company. He was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

* Doug Baillie, Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever

* Craig Calhoun, Director of the London School of Economics and Political Science

* Jendayi Frazer, Adjunct Senior Fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations

* Festus Mogae, former President of the Republic of Botswana

* Don Morrison, former Chief Operating Officer of Research in Motion

* Hutham Olayan, Principal and Director of The Olayan Group