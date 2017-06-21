Ghana keenly monitoring UK’s EU exit negotiations – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said his government was keenly monitoring the outcome of the ongoing Brexit negotiations between Great Britain and the European Union because of its implications for Ghana’s trade policies.

“It is important for us because our economic relations are heavily centered there. So the way in which it will be configured is going to be of direct relevance for us. We hope the negotiations go well,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when the outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, called on him at the Flagstaff House visited him to bid him farewell after a three year duty tour of the country.

President Akufo-Addo said the “divorce” between the EU-Britain needed to be carried out equitably, amicably to allow both parties to walk away from the “marriage” satisfied.

He applauded Mr Benjamin’s interest in the welfare of Ghana during his stay in the country, and for helping to deepen the relations between both nations, as well as for his thoughts on matters of national importance and for broadening dialogue in the country.

“It is going to be difficult for us to forget Jon Benjamin,” he said, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Mr Benjamin said he was departing the country with very fond memories, as he had travelled extensively and imbibed the Ghanaian culture, saying it was a sad moment for him to leave, as his tenure in Ghana had been exceptionally special in his thirty years in the diplomatic sphere.

He said he and his family would ensure that Ghana’s name is held high and would always stay connected to the country. GNA