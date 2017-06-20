Maintaining my $3m mansion my biggest headache – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that maintaining his $3million mansion after retirement is one of his concerns.

The sprawling three-storey edifice located at Weija in Accra comes with two bars, a swimming pool, and a private access route. The house has high security features including bullet-proof doors.

Speaking about the luxurious lifestyle of footballers on the Delay Show, Gyan said he had become wiser growing up and, therefore, had stopped living ostentatiously.

He noted that as he was nearing retirement, how to maintain his mansion was top of his agenda and, therefore, had resorted to savings and investments in order not to end up like many footballers who, after retirement, become impoverished.

Asked if he had had any regrets after buying his house, Gyan said: “I don’t regret buying my house, but maintaining my house after retirement is one of the challenges I have right now. I think about it every day. I tell myself that after retirement, I will need to maintain this house. That is why I have to save money and invest well so I can maintain my house. This is one of my challenges.”

He noted that the mansion was his dream home and would be his permanent residence after retirement. “When I started playing football abroad, I told myself I wanted to build my own dream house and by God’s grace I have my dream house and I will stay there permanently after retirement,” he said.

Gyan is one of the richest footballers in Africa. In 2015, while playing for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, the all-time top scorer for the Black Stars was earning $200,000 a week.

Source: classfmonline