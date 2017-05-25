Video: Nobody can stop me from speaking up – Actress Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah has stated that nothing or nobody can stop her from speaking about her domestic violence experience with ex-boyfriends.

According to Vicky, for the past fours years, she has been physically abused by three men she dated and all this while her family members have been stopping her from talking about it publicly until recently when she decided to speak out.

She said, several friends, family members and even colleagues from the entertainment industry have being sending her messages to stop from talking for the sake of her kids but the mother of two said she would rather continue talking for the sake of her kids and also to encourage others who may be going through what she has experienced in the past to be bold and speak up.

The actress hinted that she is going to use her personal experience to begin a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

Source: adomonline

Watch video below:

