Chief Imam: Ramadan 2017 fasting to start Friday May 26

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has announced that this year’s Ramadan Fasting would start on Friday May 26, if the moon is sighted on Thursday May 25.

However, he said if the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Saturday May 27 will automatically be the first day of Ramadan 2017.

In a statement issued and signed by Adam Musah Abubaka on behalf of the Chief Imam’s office, he said the 10 Regional Imams and the National Council of Zongo Chiefs unanimously resolved at the end of the 23rd annual Ramadan conference in Wa, that Thursday May 25 is the 29th day of Shaaban, hence the first sighting day of the new moon.

“I wish all Muslims in Ghana to make it a point and come out to look for the new moon. The cut-out time for relying on any information on the sighting shall be 10:00pm after which no information shall be entertained by my office. I wish you all a happy and a stable weather during this year’s fast in advance,” the statement said.

Source: Graphic/Ghana