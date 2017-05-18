Senegal honors Akufo-Addo with national award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Tuesday 16 May decorated with the highest national award of Senegal, the Grand Croix de l’Ordre national du Lion (Grand Cross of the Order of the Lion).

Mr Akufo-Addo was decorated by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Mr Akufo-Addo’s tour of Senegal was to strengthen Ghana’s ties with the Francophone country and officially introduce himself to the Senegalese president as the new Ghanaian leader.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated his preparedness to share the experiences Ghana has gained in the management of its oil and gas resources, since its discovery in 2007, as well as the measures taken to ensure the prudent and effective use of the proceeds from their sale, with Senegal.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, “With the recent discovery of oil and gas in Senegal in commercial quantities, and with our experiences, I believe Ghana is well-equipped to share with you the dos and don’ts in the effective management of oil and gas revenues.”

He has since left Senegal for Guinea.

Source: classfmonline