Maxwell Konadu demoted in Ghana Black Stars coaching shake-up

Former Ghana international, Maxwell Konadu has been demoted in the coaching set-up under new Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah.

The long-term assistant coach of the Black Stars is now the 2nd Assistant Coach of the team as his previous post has been handed to former Cameroon assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko.

The shake-up announced on Tuesday at the official unveiling of Kwesi Appiah in Accra also gives former internationals Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson their first roles in football management.

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has been appointed the Technical Coordinator of the national team while Kingson has been handed the role of goalkeepers trainer.

Appiah’s new-look backroom also includes Chris Adomako (Team Doctor), Michael Okyere (Video Analyst) and Ismail Hamidu (Equipment and Welfare Officer).

Appiah who officially started his second stint on May 1 also assured that Shanghai SIPG striker, Asamoah Gyan and West Ham Star, Andre Ayew will maintain their roles as captain and deputy captain respectively.

The 56-year-old former Al Khartoum coach also revealed his readiness to recall suspended duo Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng back into the team.

He said: “If they (Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng) are doing well, why not? I’ll always want the best for Ghana.” New Black Stars backroom set-up:

Head coach – Kwasi Appiah

Assistant 1 – Ibrahim Tanko

Assistant 2 – Maxwell Konadu

Technical Coordinator – Stephen Appiah

Goalkeepers’ Trainer – Richard Kingson

Team Doctor – Chris Adomako

Video Analyst – Michael Okyere

Equipment Officer/Welfare Officer – Ismail Hamidu

Source: Graphic/Ghana