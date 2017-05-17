I don’t talk with Rawlings – Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the UK, Mr Victor Smith has said he does not talk to former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He described his relationship with his former boss as “not the best.”

Mr Smith was fired by Mr Rawlings as his spokesperson on 9 April 2008 via text message ahead of that year’s general elections after he (Mr Smith) supported late Prof John Mills’ choice of John Mahama as running mate at the time, against the wishes of the Rawlingses.

Asked about his current relationship with the former President, Mr Smith told Francis Abban on Accra-based Starr FM that: “I hardly see. I don’t call him. We do send messages sometimes if I find out he is saying things or doing things that are hurting our party and I say: ‘Chief please don’t do it, don’t do this’, and he doesn’t take it in good faith but hey that’s all I can say but we don’t talk, I don’t call him, he doesn’t call me, I don’t see him anywhere because I don’t go to maybe where he goes to.”

According to him, he bears Mr Rawlings no drudges for dispensing of him the way he did. “I didn’t hold anything against him,” the twice failed Abuakwa North parliamentary candidate said, adding: “… I certainly was not angry with him … I saw the funny side of it.”

