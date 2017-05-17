AG had no hand in Delta 8 discharge – Government

The Ministry of Information has revealed that the Attorney General’s Department has launched an investigation to determine how a state attorney decided to drop the charges against some eight members of the Delta Force “without recourse to advice from a higher authority”.

A Kumasi Circuit Court struck out the case against the eight persons who aided the escape of the 13 Delta Force members arrested for assaulting the security coordinator of the Ashanti Region.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah, discontinued the case on Wednesday May 17 because the prosecution lacked evidence against the accused.

The eight were charged with causing disturbances in court, resisting arrest, and rescuing persons in lawful custody.

According to the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, the police did not have enough evidence to support the charges levelled against the accused persons.

Few hours after the discharge of the case, the ministry, in a release, stated: “Preliminary investigations suggest that the decision was taken without recourse even to the Director of Public Prosecution and may amount to a breach of internal procedures on matters of this nature.

“While the department awaits the full results of this investigation, we would like to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied at all times and persons found culpable of any breaches that bring the work and commitment of the department into disrepute will be sanctioned and the appropriate remedies adopted in the interest of the republic.”

Source: classfmonline