AG drops case against Delta Force 8

The Attorney General (AG) has dropped the case against the eight members of the vigilante group, Delta Force, who were said to have aided the escape of 13 of their members.

The eight were accused of aiding the escape from lawful custody of some 13 Delta Force members who were standing trial at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court.

When the case was called Wednesday morning, Graphic Online’s Donald Ato Dapatem who was in court said the prosecution told the court that the Attorney General has advised the police to drop the charges against the eight accused persons.

This was because, the AG after examining the docket concluded that there was no evidence to prosecute the case.

Consequently the court presided over by by Patricia Amponsah struck out the case.

The accused persons were already on bail and at the last hearing on April 18, 2017, the court granted a motion by the prosecutor to allow the AG time to study the docket following a request by the AG to have time to study it for the necessary advice.

Source: Graphic/Ghana