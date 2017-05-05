NDC flagbearer race: Haruna Iddrisu qualifies – Mubarak Muntaka

The MP for Asawase Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka seems to be throwing his weight behind Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress for election 2020.

The Minority Chief Whip said his colleague qualifies as a presidential candidate, but may be too early to spark such debate.

“Haruna is a qualified person, why not, we were in school together,” Muntaka told Accra-based Citi FM.

However, he was quick to add: “The right time will tell who should lead us.”

According to him, the opposition party should now focus on reorganizing the grassroots ahead of the next polls.

The issue about who will lead the largest opposition in the next election after John Mahama lost terribly to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections has been troubling the NDC in recent times. A faction of the party is rooting for a Mahama comeback while others are calling for a fresh face.

Asked whether Mahama must stage a return, Muntaka said: “It’s too early in the day.”

“Look from the President [Mahama] to whoever, the names that are coming, they are all qualified but as to who will best lead us [NDC] into 2020 I perfectly agree with the President [Mahama] that let’s wait for the right time… I have a lot of faith in Allah that when the time comes he will give us the wisdom and understanding to pick the best person,” Muntaka added.

Source: Starrfmonline