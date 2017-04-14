Man attack his 75-year-old mother over Witchcraft

A 36 year old electrician,Kwadwo Akomea Jonas has been arrested by the Akyem Osino Police in the Eastern region for catapulting the right eye of his 75 year old mother ,Salomey Korang after accusing her of witchcraft.

The suspect has been remanded by a Koforidua Circuit Court .

The Prosecutor ,Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson told the Court that, the complainant in the case,Vida Darkwah, and the accused are siblings whiles their mother is the victim both residents at Akyem Osino.

He said , accused person has been accusing the mother (victim) for killing four out of twelve children she had given birth to with her witchcraft .

The incessant witchcraft accusations against the victim by her son(accused person) created sour relationship between the two which the accused severally threatened to kill the victim or eject her from her own house .

The accused person,at about 4pm attempted to eject the victim from the house and further warned that,he will kill the victim of she fails to leave the house.

The 75 year old victim ,sensing danger attempted to run for safety but was pushed down by the accused person .The Victim frightened by the action of the accused ,got up and sat at the entrance of her room and bowed down her head.

According to Chief Inspector Keelson, the accused catapulted the right eye of the victim immediately she raised up the head .

The accused , Kwadwo Akomea,then took to his heels when the victim suddenly fell down wailing in agony amidst blood oozing from her eye .

Some residents who got wind of the incident trooped to the house and rushed the victim to Osiem Government Hospital .

Police laid surveillance and managed to arrest the accused person at his hideout on April 4,2017,hence charged with offence of causing harm contrary to Section 69 of Act 29/60.

The Victim even though treated and discharged ,her right eye has been damaged.

