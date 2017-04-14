Akufo-Addo condemns Delta Force in first Easter message

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned attacks on the Judiciary by pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militant group, Delta Force in his first Easter message to Ghanaians.

In his first Easter message, the President has also vowed to ensure the laws of the country are respected and applied without fail under his administration.

“It is for this reason that I regret so much the unfortunate incidence that happened in Kumasi recently. In as much as the law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary have moved to apply the laws of our land, let me reiterate that it will not be under my watch that people act with impunity. Neither will it be under my watch that the laws of our land will not be respected,” he said in the short message to Ghanaians to mark this year’s Easter festivities.

Some members of the pro-NPP militant group, Delta Force, attacked a Kumasi circuit court last week to free some of its members who were standing trial for a previous attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Co-ordinator.

The court has since imposed a fine of 2,400 on them whiles the substantive case continues in the court.

Many institutions and groups, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the United Nations, have since condemned the attack.

“Crime has no political colour under my government. We are a nation governed by the rule of law and law will work without fear or favour”, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Easter message, the President also called on Ghanaians to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Easter is the time of the Christian year when Christians remember the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

They believe that Jesus, who they believe was the son of God, died for everyone’s wrong-doings and then came back to life three days later to defeat death and evil.

Source: myjoyonline