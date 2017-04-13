Miss Earth Ghana to host colleague queens

A number of Miss Earth beauty queens from various countries are expected in Accra to assist Miss Earth Ghana 2016, Deborah Eyram Dodor, launch a project she is spearheading dubbed ‘Trash In Bin Campaign’ on Friday, April 21.

The launch ceremony scheduled for the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, will be attended by Miss Earth queens from Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Lebanon, England, Guam, Suriname, India, Philippines and Mexico.

The Miss Earth contest is an annual international environmentally-themed beauty pageant that promotes environmental awareness.

Along with Miss World and Miss Universe, Miss Earth is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world in terms of number of national-level winners that participate in the world finals.

The ‘Trash In Bin Campaign’ encourages people to develop the habit of putting their trash or rubbish in bins instead of littering the environment with it.

Programmes lined up for the queens include meetings with the Ministers of Environment; Tourism, Culture and Arts; Local Government as well as Lands and Natural Resources.

They will also visit various Embassies and High Commissions in Accra, attend charity events with Kayayei and tour the Elmina Castle and other places of interest.

They are also expected to participate in a tree planting exercise at Kyebi in the Eastern Region with the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin and take the ‘Trash in Bin Campaign’ to Ho at a durbar to be organised in their honour.

A student of All Nations University, Miss Dodor won the Miss Earth Ghana 2016 competition organised in August by First Royale Events at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

She represented Ghana at the Miss World Earth 2016 contest held last October in Manila in the Philippines.

Source: Graphic/Ghana