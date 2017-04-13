Kennedy Agyapong inspires die hard NPP members – Mustapha Hamid

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid says the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is useful to the party describing him as a semblance of a die hard member of the party who inspires the grassroot.

According to him, inasmuch as the maverick politician may have a repulsive public behaviour to sections of Ghanaians, Mr. Agyapong greatly attracts a huge following for the party in many respect.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Thursday, the government spokesperson said ” Agyapong is somebody who speaks to the party’s publics” hence the Assin Central legislator is an icon for the die hard NPP person, because he’s hailed as one who will always stand by them.

Agyapong appeals so much to the base of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition and large number of the party’s publics is standing behind him, notwithstanding his ‘wild behaviour’.

Majority of the party’s supporters align with Mr. Agyapong and his style of politics who undoubtedly can’t seem to kick the habit with Agyapong.

He[Agyapong] lately disclosed he was the financier to the controversial NPP vigilante group-Delta Force that vandalized a Kumasi based court freeing suspects who were standing trial.

The largest opposition in the wake of the NPP’s Delta Force attacks demanded for the arrest of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, whom the NDC believed is largely behind the “terror” group.

Many believe he’s a nuisance to the NPP and hence his unguarded public utterances is hurting the party’s image.

But the Minister for Information in an interview with Fiifi Banson on Kasapa FM holds the view that Agyapong has his publics whom his character appeals so much to them, as a result of this he’s okay for the NPP to accommodate him.

Source: kasapafmonline