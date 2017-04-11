Charles Akunor to be appointed as head coach of Ashgold

Ghanaian second tier side, Dreams Football Club, have accepted a request from Ashanti Gold S.C for the services of their head coach, Charles K. Akunor.

Coach Akunnor, who will be presented with a task of helping the club to survive relegation will be with them till the end of the season.

According to a press statement signed by Mr. Ameenu Shardow, Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, said there was a consensus on Monday, after a meeting between their board members and officials of Ashanti Gold SC.

“The board took a decision on Monday following a discussion with officials of Ashanti Gold who are making a request for technical assistance.

“Charles Akunor would now proceed talks towards taking over the vacant coach job of his former club, Ashgold. This move would be to the end of the current season

“Dreams FC wish to express its profound gratitude to Charles Akunor for his loyalty and valuable service to the club. He will continue to occupy a special place in the history of the club and will always be welcomed back whenever he wants”. Said Dreams Fc.

The former captain of the Black Stars of Ghana would seek to salvage his former side who are currently positioned at the bottom of the premier league log with only eight points after eleven games. GNA