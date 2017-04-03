Woman raped by fetish priest shares ordeal

The hopes of a poverty-stricken woman for financial relief from a fetish priest ended in more trouble as the spiritualist ended up sexually assaulting her.

The 36-year old woman (name withheld) alleges she consulted Nana Sefah after a friend introduced her to him.

She says the fetish priest, based at Adubinso charged her 30 Ghana cedis for his services.

According to her, the man took her to the riverside where he stripped her naked and asked her to wash her genital into a black pot containing oil.

He took the pot back to his shrine where he asked her to strip naked again, gave her a white handkerchief to tie round her waist and made her lie on a bed.

According to the woman, she is traumatised by the ordeal.

Besides, she has seen no improvement in her financial circumstances for which she consulted the fetish priest.

The fetish priest could not be reached for a reaction but Sanaahene of Adubinso, Nana Kofi Agyeman, who is also a Unit Committee member, confirmed the incident.

He says the fetish priest admitted to the act during interrogation by community leaders.

Source: adomonline