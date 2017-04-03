Sulley Muntari reveals biggest regrets of his AC Milan career

Sulley Muntari says his inability to finish his contract with AC Milan and win the Serie A title with the giants are his biggest regrets.

The Ghana midfielder prematurely ended his stay with the Milan-based giants in 2015 after they terminated his contract.

Muntari who currently plays for Serie A Pescara had a fractious relationship with the coach which led to the cancellation of the deal.

The 31-year-old had one year left on his contract but was relegated to the background which forced him to leave.

He did not win a trophy at the club even though they had the chance while he was playing for AC Milan. in the 2011-12 season.

The Rossoneri were leading Antonio Conte’s Old Lady by a goal to nil in a vital clash in the 2011-12 Serie A title race when the Ghanaian thought he had doubled his side’s lead.

However, his headed effort was not given as a goal despite clearly crossing the line, with Juve going on to equalise and claim a 1-1 draw.

A win would have put Milan four points clear of their opponents on the day but Muntari believes the Bianconeri would have ended the season as champions anyway.

“Then I reflect: we had Ibra, Robinho, Seedorf, Nesta, Thiago. With these players you can play at 50 per cent and still win.

“That lost Scudetto and the fact I didn’t end my career with Milan are my biggest regrets. I could have done more with the Rossoneri.”

Muntari joined the Rossoneri in January 2012 where he made 70 appearances in the Serie A and scored 11 goals.

Source: GHANAsoccernet