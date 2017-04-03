NPP will lose 2020 elections – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has warned that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) risk losing the 2020 elections.

The party, he said would lose the yet to be held elections if it continues to neglect the grassroot that worked tirelessly to secure win for the party.

Some members belonging to the party’s grassroot have been complaining of neglect by the party which formed government four months ago.

The complaints have led to agitations by some angry supporters with the latest being the refusal of the Ashanti Regional branch of the party’s communications wing to represent the party at radio stations in the region.

Some members of the party’s Delta Force also stormed the Regional Coordinating Council and sacked the regional security coordinator out of his office.

Thirteen members of the vigilante group have been arrested and their dockets forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

These occurrences within the rank and file of the party, Ken Agyapong speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam on Thursday, 30th March, 2017 said are enough reasons to cause the grassroot to be reluctant in fighting to retain the party in power in the next elections.

To add insult to the injury of the party’s footsoldiers, Ken Agyapong told host Omanhene Kwabena Asante that some of them who sought to assume control of certain things in their neighbourhood which hitherto were controlled by known NDC guys have also been betrayed by the National Security.

Example of that, he said is ‘a known NPP guy in Agbogbloshie who was beaten to pulp by some soldiers for daring to sack some NDC guys occupying some portions of land.’

The guy has been beaten to pulp, he is now deaf, he said, adding that persons who are in suit and tie seeking to be appointed Ministers and contributed minimally to secure the victory of the party in the 2016 elections are the persons whose actions are causing disaffection among the grassroot of the party.

“These and other happenings which the grassroot of the party are unhappy about if allowed to continue even for one year would herald the party’s exodus back into opposition in the 2020 elections,” he warned.

Ken further charged the hierarchy of the party to stay put to the main reason that Ghanaians voted for the party which is ‘to root out corruption in the system as well as jail all persons who engaged in corrupt activities in the Mahama administration.’

Source: adomonline