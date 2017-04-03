Kwesi Appiah is competent to handle Black Stars – Ghana FA spokesman

The Ghana FA spokesman has strongly rejected suggestions that Kwesi Appiah is not capable of handling the national team, insisting the former defender would not have been shortlisted for the vacant if he is not fit for the post.

Ibrahim Sannie Daara says the decision by the search committee to name the Sudan-based trainer among the three coaches interviewed for the job so far shows that he is competent enough.

The Black Stars are seeking a new coach following the exit of Avram Grant and Appiah is among three coaches who were shortlisted for the post after over 100 coaches applied for the vacant position.

Appiah, who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, has come under attack from certain quarters claiming the former Black Stars captain is not capable of handling the national team.

Ex-Ghana FA president Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has cast doubt over Appiah’s competence while GFA executive committee member Wilfred Osei Kweku says no native of the country is capable of handling the senior national team.

The outspoken administrator, Nyaho Tamakloe, doubts if Appiah has the credentials to handle the team and has warned the FA against his re-appointment.

However the GFA spokesman says Appiah’s competence is the reason why the search committee shortlisted the Al Khartoum boss and must be given the chance to prove his suitability for the post.

“After juxtaposing Appiah’s CV and achievements with that of those who applied for the post, the search committee thinks he is among the best,” Sannie Daara told Joy FM.

“What is not important is Appiah must be given the chance to prove to those interviewing him that he is capable of handling the post. We must be fair to him.

“People can have their personal opinions and that’s absolutely fine but they must not seek to torpedo the work of the committee.

“Kwesi Appiah has handled the national team before, since then he has made important strides by making Al Khartoum one of the respected sides in the CECAFA region.

“We must be patient by allowing the committee to do its job. If he is not competent the committee wouldn’t have selected him.”

Appiah is highly fancied to become head coach of the Black Stars again following the departure of Avram Grant.

The search for a new trainer for the senior national team intensified last week three coaches intewrvwed after over 100 applied for the job.

Apparently, the GFA is under pressure from the public to appoint the Sudan-based coach for the second time in five years.

Some of the fans believe Appiah is the right man to improve the fortunes of the country in 2018 World cup qualifiers even though it is extremely difficult.

