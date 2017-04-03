Four students record sex with girl

A sex scandal is sweeping across the Tema metropolis reportedly involving some four boys who are said to have recorded their sexual escapades with a final-year student of a senior high school (SHS) in the area.

The victim, a 21-year-old Home Economics student writing the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is at the centre of the sex scandal, with the videos fast going viral on the campus and in the metropolis.

In the explicit video recordings, the victim is seen lying prostrate and accommodating the four young men believed to be in their early 20s in turns in a wooden structure located at Community 5, Tema.

The tapes were said to have been recorded secretly by the boys with a mobile phone the same day.

After the purported sexual intercourses, the guys allegedly gave the girl an amount of GH¢10 to buy a contraceptive to avoid being pregnant.

The over three videos footages in possession of DAILY GUIDE and making the rounds in the metropolis, has reportedly caused consternation among the girl’s colleagues and parents.

Checks revealed that two of the guys are SHS graduates from a private school in Tema, a Form 2 student of a junior high school (JHS) and a senior of the girl, Douglas, who completed his education last year from the renowned Christian school.

Douglas was said to be the supposed boyfriend of the victim who reportedly invited her to the location for a serious discussion, leading to the ordeal she went through.

Police in the Tema Region are said to have gotten hold of the videos which have allegedly left a public security officer in an uncomfortable situation as a result of the officer’s supposed involvement in circumstances surrounding the videos.

