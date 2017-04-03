Latest News

Asamoah Gyan happy to win UAE League Cup

in Sports April 3, 2017

Asamoah Gyan is raving about his second silverware with UAE side Al Ahli after they won the League Cup on Saturday.

The Ghana captain was a 72nd minute substitute when they defeated Al Shabab 2-0.

Last September, Gyan made a cameo has Ahli beat Al Jazira 2-1 to lift the Super Cup- his first title.

“Really excited for this one, we are doing something great at the this club and I am happy to be part of it,” he said

“This is my second trophy since joining the side and what more can I say, I am delighted.”

Gyan is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Source: Ghanasoccernet

