EOCO takes over Kofi Adams’ ‘stolen’ vehicles

New Patriotic Party’s Brong Ahafo regional youth coordinator, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ has revealed that the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has taken over a case involving the National Organiser for NDC, Kofi Adams, following claims that he has stolen vehicles from the state.

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pick-ups, were seized following allegations that some officials of the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had misappropriated some state assets including vehicles.

But they were later released after the Criminal Investigation Depart (CID) established that the vehicles did not belong to the state.

But Mr Baffoe, said the CID did not live up to the task hence they did a shoddy work when they said they would investigate to the bottom of the issue.

“CID didn’t do the work well so EOCO has taken over the matter. I don’t think the CID crosschecked the cars chassis numbers. The taskforce that seized the cars weren’t even summoned during the investigation. So how did they do that…?” he queried.

“I am saying it today and will say that he stole the cars. The cars are for Ghanaians. That’s why EOCO has taken over the matter…” he added.

He further added that, the documents Kofi Adams presented to back the claims of ownership of the cars were forged by an automobile company known to help individuals to cop stolen cars.

“It is with this that he, Abronye DC, said he has been ready to meet the NDC national organizer at the court of law but he has not been slapped with any invite to the matter…,”

“I am ready for Kofi at the law court. But I have not been served. I am not afraid to say it. Wherever they forged the documents the courts will tell. There is a car company here in Ghana. They manipulate documents of the cars to aid people steal cars. I am very aware of the car company and I know they exist…” he maintained on Accra based Neat fm.

Source: Adomonline