Mzbel: I spend GH¢1k monthly on bleaching cream

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has expressed regrets for bleaching but says she is unable to quit due to the side effects.

According to her, anytime she attempts to quit she gets patches on her face and other parts of her skin which forces her to go back.

The ‘Saucy Girl’ hitmaker in an interview on Morning Starr Thursday admitted that she took to skin bleaching in her teen years because it was the norm in Jamestown, [a suburb in Accra] where she grew up.

Sharing her experiences with Morning Starr host Francis Abban, Mzbel said she spends over 1,000 Ghana cedis every three weeks for the bleaching cream that keeps her skin in shape.

“Bleaching in James town at the time was common. It wasn’t a big deal at all,” she said adding “There are some bleaching products that cost GHC1000 which lasts for just three weeks.”

“Attempts to stop bleaching has been very difficult as the side effects are so clear when I make the attempt…I am able to afford the cream because I have a job that pays well.

“I regret ever bleaching. I wish I never did bleach. I wish I had someone advising me,” Mzbel said.

The controversial musician disclosed that she now has a foundation through which she uses to advise teenagers against bleaching and teenage pregnancy.

“Whenever I have the opportunity to go to Jamestown to do charity work, we talk about teenage pregnancy, and skin bleaching and I always use myself as an example.”

Source: Starrfmonline