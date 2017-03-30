Ibrahim Tanko will not turn down Black Stars assistant coach role

Former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is ready for any challenge handed him at the Back Stars level.

Tanko is in line to be appointed as the assistant coach of the Black Stars should a new coach comes in.

Grapevine sources in the Ghana FA revealed that the former Black Stars and Dortmund striker will replace Maxwell Konadu as a massive shakeup hits the technical team and the former Ghana striker believes it is a role he will not hesitate to take up.

“I think I am heading to that direction because after my playing career I went into coaching, started in Freigburg, went to Japan, FC Cologne and Cameroon so I think I am very ready if I am given the chance,” he told Joy Sports

“I am not the one who will decide, there is a committee that will appoint the coach so we should all wait for them to come out with their decision.”

Ibrahim Tanko worked as a scout for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Source: Myjoyonline