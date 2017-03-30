Government Increases National Service Personnel Allowance

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform national service personnel and the general public that the government has approved an upward adjustment of national service personnel allowances from GH¢350.00 a month to GH¢559.04 a month with effect from 1st April, 2017.

While thanking the government for its positive response to Management’s request for the increment, Management wishes also to express its gratitude to national service personnel for their patience and fruitful periodic engagements and discussions with Management on the subject matter.

Management wishes, therefore, to urge all national service personnel to reciprocate this gesture by further committing themselves to working even harder to support the government’s effort at improving the economy.

Thank you.

SIGND

. Hon Mustapha Ussif

AG. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR