Be wary of your handlers – Dr Cadman Mills advises Nana Addo

Be wary of your handlers – Dr Cadman MillsFormer Presidential advisor and brother to the former President Professor John Evans Atta Mills has sounded a word of caution to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo not to sacrifice his health and life for political interests.

Dr Cadman Mills has reignited controversies about the death of his brother accusing Prof Mills’ handlers and close political figures for preventing the President from seeking comprehensive medical care a major factor he says accounted for the deterioration of the former President’s health.

Speaking on the Starr chat with Bola Ray, he recounted moments when he literally collided with campaign strategists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who withheld the truth of Professor Mills’ state of health for political expediency.

”I travelled to China and when I came back, I couldn’t recognize my brother I have to be very honest. He wasn’t even coherent. He was very visibly sick and I had never seen him like that before. I said we have to evacuate him immediately to the US and have him looked at.”

“That is when they started saying elections will be soon and politically…. That was the first time I was very disrespectful to the presidency and I told them my piece of mind.”

“What got me furious was that they finally said he was going to the US for routine medical check up. And I said what are you talking about. My brother is a human being. He is not well and I want him to go and take the time necessary to get well. The fact of your being president does not mean you don’t get sick. And what is so political about being sick, Dr Cadman Mills fumed almost driven to tears.

Dr Cadman Mills would not mention names even at the insistence of the host but only dropped the clue, “basically people around who thought that politically it wasn’t good.”

He however advised that presidents including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo took a cue from his account and resists any temptation to go down the same path.

“I think that there are a couple of lessons to be drawn from this for Ghanaians and also President Akuffo Addo because it is important,” he noted.

Source: ultimatefmonline