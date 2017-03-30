Akufo-Addo will achieve his progressive vision for Ghana – Kufuor

President Akufo-Addo will achieve his progressive vision foPresident Nana Akufo-Addo will achieve his “progressive vision for Ghana” Former President Kufuor said this as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader celebrates his 73rd birthday today, Wednesday, March 29.

Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor who was speaking to TOP FM’s Ghana Te Sen was hopeful that despite all challenges in the country, President Akufo-Addo will make Ghana work again.

“Already the Ghanaian people are seeing the quality of the people that are in national office and the President himself has the nation at heart so I have the believe that Ghana will be a better place to be soon”, he added.

Meanwhile, the NPP, in a press release signed by Acting General Secretary John Boadu, has also wished the President “a happy birthday and many prosperous years ahead”.

The NPP said it was proud to be part of the distinguished life of Mr Akufo-Addo, who has dedicated decades of his life to serve and fight for the wellbeing of the Ghanaian people. “His contribution to the development of our democracy is a remarkable achievement,” it added.

The NPP said it was “proud” of the president and believed that during his tenure, it would see a transformed Ghana, a Ghana beyond aid, a Ghana that has one factory in every district, a Ghana that has senior high school children having free education, a Ghana that has its people believing in her future, and many good policies and programmes.

Source: Topfmonline