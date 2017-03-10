Woman dies after drinking palm nut soup

A 33-year-old mother, Esi Tawia has met her untimely death after drinking palm nut soup she prepared for the whole family at Assin Dansame in the Assin-North district of the Central Region.

The mother of three was found unconsciously after taking the evening meal.

The husband of the deceased Mr. Kofi Dadzie told Adom News’ Alfred Amoh that, he had left home to sharpen his tools when upon returning home to take his shower, saw his wife lying on the floor unconsciously.

He further rushed her to the hospital only to be pronounced dead on arrival.

“I was going to service my machine. Returning at about 6:30 pm, I left her to shower. I heard one people screaming loudly and calling for men to come over.

“We took her to the hospital later in the evening, only to be pronounced dead.

According to him, he was accused of poisoning the wife and was later picked up by the police with the pot of soup.

“About 30 minutes later, my mother and my in law came over and instructed that I take the soup to the police station because some people were accusing me of poisoning my wife. I sat at the back of the counter with the soup throughout the night before I was later bailed.

He continued that “If there was poison in the soup, myself and the children and even my friends would have been dead by now. I couldn’t have poisoned my wife” he cried.

But the Assin Fosu divisional police commander, Chief Sup. Henry B.M Bacho said the police will get to the bottom of the matter.

He said investigations have begun to unravel the cause of the death since the death was unnatural.

