Mahama will not contest in election 2020 – Akamba

A Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Joshua Amidu Akamba has lambasted the Daily Guide Newspaper over their Friday March 10, 2017 publication with the headline, ‘’Mahama Bounces Back’’.

The fierce critic of President Nana Akufo-Addo discredited the paper and accused it of bias.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong sit-in host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said, the paper has no stories to publish and so it is capitalizing on nothing; to divert attention from the abysmal performance of the current president.

According to the Daily Guide Newspaper, posters indicating a possible return of ex-president John Dramani for 2020 elections are surfacing. The paper has also said some individuals within the party are searching for a new face whereas others are trying to get the former president retained as candidate.

But Mr. Akamba responding to the story denied it adding, ”the NDC is an organized party. We have lost an election and our focus now is to reorganize the party. We are trying our best to organize our branch, constituency, regional and national elections and so I am wondering where this false story is coming from.

The focus of President Mahama is to help reorganize the party. He has not decided to contest yet.

The Daily Guide is short of stories and so they want to capitalize on the former president to make a story.

The maverick politician charged the Daily Guide to focus on reporting on the challenges and difficulties Ghanaians have started going through because of Nana Addo’s failed promises. It has not crossed the mind of the former president to represent the party and presidential candidate, he added.

He said, I will not waste my time on the paper because they are only looking for nothing to make it a story. That is not a story that exist.

Daily Guide is not the spokesperson for Mr. Mahama. They do not have any connection with the NDC. It is a newspaper that is not credible and I will not waste my time on them.’’

Source: rainbowradioonline