I’II resign from politics if Nana Addo fails to deliver on his promises

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hinted that he will resign from active politics should they fail to deliver on their campaign promises.

He said the fact that NPP is in power and promised to deliver, they must deliver because if the NPP fails to deliver, some of them will be highly disappointed and say goodbye to politics.

‘’The NPP must deliver and God will help us to deliver. Ghana was at the cross roads and we needed someone to change the situation and Ghanaians listened to our message and voted for us. We have to deliver on our promises so that Ghanaians will not be disappointed.’’

Lawyer Boahen said he is not a crocked politician like some others and will not make claims that, former president Mahama did nothing when he was a president.

He was responding to the question on one good thing he believes the former president did.

But in his answer, he said the only thing president Mahama did was to empower women by appointing Charlotte Osei as first female Chair of the Electoral Commission.

According to him, he does not hate president Mahama as a human being but he was incompetent and failed as a leader.

