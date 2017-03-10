Golden Boy and others apply for Ghana Black Stars Job

The Ghana Football Association have received seventy-one applications from many coaches for the vacant Black Stars coaching job Starr Sports can reveal.

Out of the total number of applicants over 98% are said to be expatriates with just 2% being indigenous managers.

Among the well known applicants are Frenchmen Frank Dumas and David Wilfringer, Uganda coach Micho, two time African champion Herve Renard, Scottish Simon Menemy and Harry Redknapp are among the tall list who have put in their CVs to be considered.

For the indigenous coaches the likes of Bashir Hayford, Abdul Razak, and Kwesi Appiah are the only ones who have applied for the top job

The Ghana job became vacant after Israeli Avram Grant announced his departure earlier this month after a poor show at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Grant’s contract expired at the end of the February and a six management committee will soon name his successor by the close of next week.ars Job