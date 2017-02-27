God will curse Ghana if we legalize same sex marriage – Rev. Father Wereko

A Roman father has hinted Ghana stands the risk of incurring the wrath of God if the country decriminalises homosexual activities.

Rev Father Stephen Wereko indicated that, all countries that have accepted gay rights have been cursed by God and that Ghana would not be an exception if the country took a pro-gay stance.

The Catholic father who is also the Head pastor of St Marks Roman Catholic Church Awutu Breku in the Central region made the call during the launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Catholic Charismatic Renewal Church in Cape Coast.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye called for an amendment of Ghana’s law on homosexuality.

In his view, same-sex marriage is abomination since the culture, religion, and traditions of the Ghanaian set up frowns on it.

In support, Rev Father Stephen Wereko said there is no way Ghana will succumb to the liberalisation of the world by accepting homosexuality as part of its culture.

“God created a man to marry a woman and that is final. Same sexes cannot marry. I am calling on all Christians to voice out because we know the Bible does not believe in gay rights”.

Rev Father Wereko called on President Akufo-Addo to reassure Ghanaians his government would not hide behind the cloak of ‘civil rights’ to legalise same-sex marriages.

Source: Adomfm