ET Mensah told to leave NDC if…

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah risks losing his membership in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if he continues to champion the cause against the party.

According to the NDC Regional Organizer, Anthony Nukpenu, the loyalty of the party stalwart is now in question following his subtle support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the detriment of his own political party.

“As it stands today in opposition, I cannot vouch for his loyalty and complete commitment to the NDC’s advancement in the next elections”.

His comment is in reaction to ET Mensah’s call on the NDC to apologize to former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings if they want to recapture power in 2020.

In his view, the party in opposition needs the experience of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and other leading members if it is committed to coming back to power in 2020.

But this call seems to have incurred the wrath of people like Anthony Nukpenu who described it as “irrelevant and very negligible which has no bearing on the cause of NDC advancement”.

He indicated that the NDC in opposition is like a moving train, “as we move along some will alight and many will join”.

The NDC Regional Organizer could not fathom why the former Ningo-Prampram MP is so bitter when in 2012, they had to beg voters to vote for him to retain his seat.

“I don’t get his [ET Mensah] bitterness; why are you bitter, did you write exams to become a Member of Parliament? People voted for you so if they are sick and tired of your rule, why don’t you move on. We are sick and tired of you” he fumed.

Anthony Nukpenu added that there are some people in the NDC if they decide to leave, “it will give us more relief than they continuing to hang around our neck”.

Source: Adomonline