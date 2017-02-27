Audio: Yaa Pono drops new track firing heavy shots at Shatta Wale

Uptown Energy Leader, Yaa Pono has released a diss track against dancehall star Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale further escalating the beef between the two. Listen below:
