President Akufo-Addo congratulates new German President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Germany’s former Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

A congratulatory message issued and signed by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said: “This is to congratulate Herr Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election on Sunday, February 12, 2017, as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“I recall, with fondness, our time as Foreign Affairs Ministers of our respective countries, and the good collaboration and partnership we forged, which enabled our two countries develop further areas of co-operation for the benefit of our peoples.

“I wish President Steinmeier and the German people the very best of luck throughout the course of his tenure of office and in the years to come. It is my hope that the strong relations between Germany and Ghana will be deepened and grow from strength to strength.

“May God continue to bless Ghana and Germany,” President Akufo-Addo said. GNA