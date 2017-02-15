NHC upset about flare-up of Bimbilla and Ga chieftaincy conflicts

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has expressed deep worry over the flare-up of the Bimbilla chieftaincy conflict and urged the parties to reject the path of violence.

A press statement issued and signed by Mr. Stephen Owusu, the Public Relations Officer, in Kumasi, appealed to the parties to use appropriate legal channels to get the dispute resolved.

They should allow the peace to prevail for the common good of the people they represent.

It said the House was upset about the loss of lives, destruction to property and displacement of people by the renewed clashes and called on all to cooperate with the security agencies.

The NHC in another statement appealed to kingmakers of the Ga Stool to step back from actions that could threaten the security of the state.

This comes in the wake of fresh installations and multiple claimants of the stool.

The Ga Mantse stool is now occupied by three claimants, something that is strikingly at odds with accepted traditions and customs.

The statement said the development was troubling since by tradition and custom “only one person can occupy a stool or skin at a time”.

“The House therefore finds it strange that the custodians of the Ga stool can engage in behaviours which undermine Ga tradition and custom.”

The statement asked the kingmakers to delve deep into the royal history of the people and to uphold laid down traditional and customary practices to end the crisis. GNA