E.T. Mensah: I have not leaked any NDC secret to be called a traitor

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is baffled at the manner his party has reacted to his decision to contest the upcoming Council of State elections.

According to Enoch Teye Mensah, it is very unfortunate his desire to serve the nation has been misinterpreted to stabbing his own political party in the back.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram was reacting to claims that he is turning his back on his political party to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) keep them in opposition.

A former National Organizer of the NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan stated unequivocally that ET Mensah’s decision amount to a betrayal of the NDC.

But ET Mensah in an interview on Adom News wondered how he has betrayed the NDC when he has not leaked any secret of the party.

He explained that, as a statesman, he believes being part of the Council of State which is a constitutional body with the sole mandate to advise the president on several issues is part of his service to God and country.

“How have I betrayed the NDC, what secret in the NDC have l leaked for people to say I have betrayed the NDC? He quizzed.

The veteran politician said the election of Council of State members was introduced by the NDC under former President Jerry Rawlings thus members of the party should rather support instead of condemning him.

ET Mensah urged NDC members to rise above the cheap partisan politics and help nation building.

Source: adomonline