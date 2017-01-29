Western region happy with President Akufo Addo’s nominee

A cross-section of residents in the Western Region have expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Dr Kwaku Afriyie as the incoming Minister for the Region.

While some described him as a kind-hearted man others also believe has had the well-withal to carry out the development needs of the people in the region.

Mr Afriyie who tried unsuccessfully on two occasions to win the Sewfwi-Wiawso seat on the ticket, was this time elected and it was therefore not surprising he had been nominated for the position.

Madam Serwa Brakatu, a broadcaster with the Rok FM, a local radio station in the Region said although they were having another Regional Minister coming from the Sewfwi areas just like the National Democratic Congress nominated the former Minister from the same area, she believed he would justify his nomination with hard work.

“Any way let us rally behind him and see what he brings to the people of the Region,” she added.

Mr Bismark Siabi-Mensah, an Engineer with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency welcomed his appointment and called on him to focus on rural water supply to bridge the gap in terms of coverage.

Madam Hannah Mills, a staff of the Department of Community Development prayed that his administration would revive the department to engage in community outreach programmes.

Mr Isaac Obosu a staff of the Geological Survey Department entreated the New Minister to focus more on partnerships that would fast track the development of the Region.

Dr Afriyie graduated with a bachelor degree in medicine from the University of Ghana, pursued a Master’s degree in public health at the Tulane in New Orleans and is a fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He was also a part of the John Agyekum Kufour administration. GNA