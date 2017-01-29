Traditional council calls for rehabilitation of Bonso Tyre factory

The leadership of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council has reminded government on the need to refurbish the defunct Bonso Tyre factory to create employment for the teeming unemployed youth across the country.

According to the Council Members, reviving the tyre factory could help fight the menace of galamsey, which was gradually destroying water bodies and vegetation whilst ensuring development.

The leadership of the Council unanimously made the appeal during an emergency meeting at Wassa Benso, the original capital of the traditional area.

Odeneho AkrofaKrukoko,II the Wassa Hene who later addressed the council said the policy of one district, one factory was very commendable and urged government to keep to that manifesto promise to ensure that local economies became vibrant once again.

He called on the people in the area to rally behind and cooperate with the new government to ensure the needed development of the area.

He added that the Wassa Fiase Traditional council still remained a force to reckon with despite the recent chieftaincy issues adding, “I remain the chief of the traditional area and my doors are opened to investors and other private businessmen for the necessary business partnership”.

The Wassa chief hinted about the reactivation of the scholarship scheme instituted to help needy but brilliant students in the area.

Odeneho Krukoko II called on the traditional area to remain united and resolute in their quest to ensure massive economic improvement and the holistic development of the area. GNA