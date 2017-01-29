Six file for WR Council of State position

Five men and a woman have filled and submitted their forms to contest the council of State position in the Western Region at the close of filing at the Electoral Commission’s office.

They are Eunice Buah, 52-year old businesswoman, Mr Samuel Boadi, 61 and Antori Bonkyi Akomea, 49 both businessmen.

The rest are John Jojo Welsh, 83 retired educationist, Lt. Col. Anthony Aduhene, 60 a retired Army Officer and Enoch Bart -Plange Tawiah, a 23-year old student.

Mr Steve Opoku-Mensah, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission told the Ghana News Agency at Sekondi that two people each from the 22 districts of the Region are expected to form an electoral college.

He said members from the Electoral College would then converge on the 7th of February to hear from the aspirants why they should be voted for.

Mr Opoku -Mensah said in all 44 People are expected to vote in the election slated for February 9, this year. GNA