Nigerian on Remanded for Stealing Laptops

A Cape Coast Magistrate court has remanded into prison custody, a 26-year old Nigerian unemployed man for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones belonging to students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The accused, Divine Okoye, who pleaded not guilty to the charges of stealing and unlawful entry, would re-appear in court on Wednesday February 8, for further hearing.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Christina Sampong, told the court that the complainants, Philemon Opoku Tontoh, Peter Oduro and Eric Annan were students of UCC and residents at the Casely Hayford, Valco and Kwame Nkrumah Halls respectively.

She said Okoye was an unemployed Nigerian who lived at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

The Prosecution said on Thursday November 24 2016, Okoye went to UCC campus at night and managed to enter room 10 of Casely Hayford Hall and stole a Toshiba Satellite laptop computer valued at GH¢3,300 belonging to Philemon Opoku Tontoh.

Chief Inspector Sampong said on the following day, he entered room F10 of the Valco Hall and stole a compaq laptop computer, valued at GH¢ 1,500 belonging to Peter Oduro and on the same night entered room C402 of the Kwame Nkrumah Hall and stole an infinix Hot 4 mobile phone valued at GH¢ 400.00 belonging to Eric Annan.

She said some students spotted and arrested Okoye when he was about leaving the Kwame Nkrumah Hall and when he was searched the aforementioned items were found on him.

Chief Inspector Sampong said okoye was handed over to the UCC police and the items were identified by the complainants during investigation. GNA