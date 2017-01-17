Ghana vs Uganda: FA denies Gyan, Ayew captainship fight

Ghana football association have debunked reports that the two players fell out with each other ahead of the Black Stars Afcon opener

Ghana Football Association have refuted reports of a heated argument between Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew over who to wear the armband ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Gabon on Tuesday.

Reports on Monday suggested that the former Sunderland striker was furious with Ayew after the latter insisted to lead the team against Uganda. A frustrated Gyan left the team’s camp in protest, the reports said.

However, Ghana FA’s communication team have rebutted such claims, insisting the players are peacefully resting in their rooms ahead of kick-off against the Cranes.

“Promptly ignore false report that Asamoah Gyan has left Ghana camp at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in a dispute with Andre Ayew. It is fake news alert,” a statement from Ghana FA said.

“All the players are resting for match against Cranes of Uganda after prayers. The Black Stars are united and focused,” the statement added.

Gyan abandoned the team during the 2008 Afcon hosted by Ghana following criticisms from the public for his ‘below par’ performance in the group stage.

He, however, returned to the outfit after a meeting with former Ghana president John Agyekum Kuffour, helping the Black Stars to a third place finish.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 48 goals, and making his seventh consecutive appearance at the tournament.

