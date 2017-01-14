Kwame Nkrumah Ideology Institute hails Martin Amidu

The Kwame Nkrumah Ideology Institute (KNII), has commended former Attorney-General, Mr Martin Amidu for his indefatigable stance and engagement against corrupt practices during the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) Administration.

The Institute urged Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to encourage and support Mr Amidu in his endeavours.

Dr Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of KNII said in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency that Mr Amidu epitomised selfless, true and a dedicated patriotism who in his extraordinary energy and strength embarked on a crusade towards making corruption a socio-cultural dislike in the country’s body politics and the society as a whole.

It said the former Attorney General was an ideologue of a social democratic party and must be acknowledged by well-meaning Ghanaians and Members of the NDC, for standing up against his own Party’s deviation from the tenets of the principles of probity and accountability.

“His height of bravely is uncommon in this part of the world, which must be seen as a phenomenal socio-political landmark worth emulating by the youth of today.

“Indeed, the future of this country relies on a dynamic and a committed leadership ready to put the self aside and work to ensure a prosperous and a fine nation for our current and future generation,” the statement said. GNA