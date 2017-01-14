Latest News

John Mahama In Gambia To Mediate

in Latest news January 14, 2017

Watch Live President Nana Akufo-Addo Inauguration
Joy News TV Adom TV TV3

Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama is in Banjul together with the ECOWAS Mediator in the political situation in The Gambia, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, for talks with President Yahya Jammeh.

President Mahama, who is the Co-Mediator, left Accra Friday morning, and is expected to be joined by Liberia’s Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and officials of the UN, AU and ECOWAS.

The Gambia, following elections last year, is expected to inaugurate a new president on January 19, but President Jammeh who lost and earlier accepted the results of the elections has now rejected the results.

The Mediators are hoping to strike a deal with President Jammeh to accept the results and pave way for the January 19 inauguration of the new President.

Source: radioxyz

Share This PostShare on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedIn

Leave a Reply