John Mahama In Gambia To Mediate

Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama is in Banjul together with the ECOWAS Mediator in the political situation in The Gambia, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, for talks with President Yahya Jammeh.

President Mahama, who is the Co-Mediator, left Accra Friday morning, and is expected to be joined by Liberia’s Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and officials of the UN, AU and ECOWAS.

The Gambia, following elections last year, is expected to inaugurate a new president on January 19, but President Jammeh who lost and earlier accepted the results of the elections has now rejected the results.

The Mediators are hoping to strike a deal with President Jammeh to accept the results and pave way for the January 19 inauguration of the new President.

Source: radioxyz